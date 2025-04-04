Indian MPs Demand Action on US Tariff Hike Amid Diplomatic Strain

On Friday, Congress Members of Parliament staged a protest to voice strong opposition to the Center following the Trump administration's imposition of a 26 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods. The demonstration took place near the Makar Dwar within Parliament's premises, highlighting growing concerns over India's diplomatic relations with the United States.

Earlier, Congress MP Manish Tewari issued a notice for an adjournment motion, aiming to initiate discussions on what he describes as 'deteriorating' diplomatic relations with the US. His concerns stem from recent visa revocations affecting Indian students and the economic impact of the added tariff burden. Tewari emphasized that the US actions have raised significant issues regarding the treatment of Indian interests, mentioning reports of abrupt visa cancellations leading to financial and emotional distress for students and their families.

In parallel, Congress MP Manickram Tagore also called for an adjournment to debate the severe impacts of increased US tariffs on India's economy. He stressed the adverse effects on Indian exports, imports, and the livelihoods of farmers and businesses, urging the government to promptly present its strategy for mitigating these challenges and negotiating with the US.

Adding to the clamor, Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, similarly moved for discussions on what he deemed an 'urgent and pressing' issue due to the supposed 'severe economic ramifications' triggered by the US tariffs. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi amplified these concerns, asserting that the tariffs pose a threat to sectors like the auto industry, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, and questioned the government's response to this economic challenge.

The US tariffs, highlighted by President Donald Trump's Wednesday announcement, form part of a broader global tariff strategy, with India affected by a 26 percent rate, exacerbating the Indian economy's vulnerabilities. This decision continues to stir political and economic debates within India's corridors of power.

