Putin's Stalemate: Ceasefire Decision Delayed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has the option to accept a proposed ceasefire with Ukraine but is delaying action, according to British Foreign Minister David Lammy. While at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Lammy emphasized the importance of the U.S. commitment to NATO, as indicated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could accept a proposed ceasefire with Ukraine, but according to British Foreign Minister David Lammy, he continues to delay the decision.

Lammy made these remarks upon his arrival at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where he met with his NATO counterparts.

He also highlighted the significance of U.S. commitment to NATO, underscored by Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statements affirming American support.

