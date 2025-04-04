Putin's Stalemate: Ceasefire Decision Delayed
Russian President Vladimir Putin has the option to accept a proposed ceasefire with Ukraine but is delaying action, according to British Foreign Minister David Lammy. While at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Lammy emphasized the importance of the U.S. commitment to NATO, as indicated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:04 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
