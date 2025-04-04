Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Modi-Yunus Meeting Amidst Rising Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok. This was their first meeting since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit. Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained due to recent political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus held a significant meeting in Bangkok on Friday. This marked their first dialogue since the controversial ousting of Sheikh Hasina last year. The encounter unfolded on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit.

Key Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, also attended the crucial talks. Bangladesh is set to take over as the incoming chair of the BIMSTEC grouping.

Tensions have marred India-Bangladesh relations since Yunus's interim government assumed power, replacing Hasina. Concerns over the targeting of Hindus and a rise in hardline Islamist forces in Bangladesh have contributed to strained ties. During a recent visit to China, Yunus stirred controversy by suggesting Bangladesh could facilitate Chinese economic influence in India's landlocked northeastern states. His remarks prompted clarifications from both Indian and Bangladeshi officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

