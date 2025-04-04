In a recent development, Kirill Dmitriev, the investment envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has conveyed optimism about the evolving diplomatic ties between Moscow and Washington. His statement comes after talks with the Trump administration, signaling a potential thaw in relations.

Dmitriev discussed diverse topics, including the longstanding Ukraine war, Arctic cooperation, and space exploration, particularly a joint mission to Mars. He emphasized the positive engagement and compromise-seeking nature of the current U.S. administration, distinctly contrasting it with that of President Joe Biden.

The envoy also mentioned that U.S. companies are eager to fill European voids in Russia and work on restoring direct air connections. Despite unidentified forces opposing rapprochement, Dmitriev remains hopeful about building constructive cooperation through open dialogues.

