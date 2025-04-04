Left Menu

Greenland: A Geo-Political Tug-of-War Over Arctic Hopes

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen concludes her visit to Greenland, resisting U.S. desires for control over the strategic Arctic island. She emphasizes Denmark's commitment to NATO and Arctic security but opposes U.S.' ambitions, framing it as a threat to international order and Danish sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuuk | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Greenland

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has concluded a three-day visit to Greenland, firmly rejecting U.S. ambitions to annex the strategically significant Arctic island. Frederiksen's visit comes amid President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland, which he sees as vital to American security interests, although it remains a semiautonomous Danish territory.

Frederiksen, addressing the media alongside Greenland's incoming and outgoing leaders, dismissed U.S. criticism of Denmark's investment in the island. She argued that Denmark remains a committed NATO ally, emphasizing, "if we let ourselves be divided as allies, then we do our foes a favour."

As Greenland pursues stronger autonomy, Vance's claims of Danish neglect echo Trump's security concerns. However, Frederiksen counters, highlighting Denmark's readiness to collaborate with the U.S. on Arctic security without ceding territorial control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

