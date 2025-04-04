Assam CM Condemns MP's Remarks on Eid Prayers and Minority Rights

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed regret on Friday over remarks made by an MP during the Waqf Bill debate, which suggested Muslims were barred from offering Eid prayers on streets. Sarma, addressing media after a cabinet meeting, said he was 'ashamed' of such assertions.

Without naming Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi directly, Sarma condemned the statement made during the debate, interpreting it as an attack on Assam's social fabric. Sarma emphasized Muslims in Assam have never demanded special permissions to pray on streets, as sufficient mosque facilities exist.

He warned that the MP's comments could skew perceptions of Assam's contribution to India's freedom struggle, unfairly crediting just one community. He also commented on the BJP's prospects in upcoming elections, staying optimistic about support due to confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)