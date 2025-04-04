Lok Sabha Session Ends Amid Controversies and High Productivity

The Budget session of the Lok Sabha concluded dramatically on Friday, with the house being adjourned sine die after contentious exchanges involving remarks by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Speaker Om Birla, citing the remarkable productivity achievement of over 118%, highlighted that 16 bills were passed during the session, including the contentious Waqf amendment bill.

The session, which commenced on January 31, wrapped up after 26 sittings, notwithstanding some heated moments and walkouts over issues like the Waqf bill and demands for apologies from Gandhi. Despite protests, the session saw the completion of crucial budgetary exercises for several ministries.

