Parliament Passes Controversial Waqf Amendment Amid Tariff Tensions
CPI(ML) MP Raja Ram Singh criticized the central government over the Waqf Amendment Bill's passage while the U.S. imposed reciprocal tariffs on India. He argued the bill might lead to discrimination against Muslims and questioned the government's response to U.S. disrespect towards Prime Minister Modi.
On a day marked by diplomatic tensions and legislative controversies, CPI(ML) MP Raja Ram Singh criticized the central government following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. Singh condemned the government for celebrating a 'historic day' as the U.S. imposed reciprocal tariffs on India, a move he believes could impact the nation substantially.
Accusing the government of ignoring 'imperialistic' actions by the U.S., Singh argued that the administration's lack of criticism towards the American government—particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received what he perceived as a disrespectful welcome during a visit—was troubling. He expressed concerns that the Waqf Amendment Bill could lead to property-related discrimination against Muslims in India.
The closing stages of the Budget Session saw opposition parties, including Congress, staging protests against the tariffs. As the session ended on Friday, with the conclusion marked by a marathon debate and passage of the Waqf bill, the session's productivity was high, and several bills were passed despite tensions. However, Singh and other opposition leaders are critical of the government's legislative priorities amidst escalating international disputes.
