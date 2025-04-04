JD(U) Faces Resignations Over Controversial Waqf Bill Support

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar on Friday stood by his party amid a wave of resignations, following its backing of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Kumar questioned which states governed by non-BJP parties, including Congress, have allocated funds for the Waqf Board, underscoring that the Nitish Kumar-led government provided Rs 110 crore. He highlighted the efforts of Nitish Kumar's government in promoting the welfare of the Muslim community, claiming it has won support across societal sections.

In an interview with ANI, Kumar stated, "The priority is to maintain the party's existence and adhere to its decision. I challenge other states on their Waqf Board funding compared to Bihar." Kumar believes that the Muslim community appreciates Nitish Kumar's dedication to their welfare.

These affirmations by Kumar come as the JD(U) faces backlash for its stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, resulting in the resignation of five party leaders, who criticized the move as "anti-Muslim" with potential negative electoral consequences. Nadeem Akhtar became the latest JD(U) figure to resign, joining Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammed Kasim Ansari.

Nayyar, expressing his frustration, stated in his resignation, "I am deeply hurt by the JD(U)'s decision to support this 'black law' that suppresses Muslims." The sentiments were echoed by other leaders, urging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reconsider the party's position.

As Bihar approaches assembly elections, these developments could significantly impact JD(U)'s political fortunes. The passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2024 in Parliament further intensifies the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)