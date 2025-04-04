Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls for a meeting of state parties on NEET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that their protest to abolish National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam would never end until the Centre accept the requests of the state government. Addressing the legislative assembly, the Chief Minister stated that the NEET exam is only for city students and the rich and it's against 'social justice'.

"After the NEET exam is implemented, poor students and students from villages will be unable to go to coaching classes, and their medical dreams will not be fulfilled. This NEET exam will affect the medical service in villages. NEET exam is only for city students and rich and it's against social justice and it's the unique opinion of Tamil Nadu people, political parties and students," Stalin said. Tamil Nadu CM further asserted that the DMK government even formed a committee to review this issue and passed a resolution against the NEET exam, but the Centre cancelled all requests.

"This government formed a committee headed by AK Rajan to review this issue. As per the committee recommendation, this assembly has passed a resolution against the NEET Exam. Even after long time, government have not given nod and returned to reconsider it. On February 5, 2022, an all-party meeting was held, and the resolution was passed unanimously against the NEET Exam. February 8, 2022 again, an anti-NEET bill passed in TN Assembly. Through the Governor, it was sent to the president. Tamil Nadu government have given clarification to all the union departments which asked us. I am saying with a heavy heart to this assembly that despite all our clarifications, the Union government has denied to give exemption for NEET exam to us (Tamil Nadu)." Calling this move a "black page" in the history of the federal system of democracy, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister accused the BJP-led Centre of "disrespecting" the people of the state.

He said, "It's a black page in the history of the federal system in democracy that the people's elected assembly is disrespected by the Union government act. People's thoughts and assembly resolutions are not considered by the Union Government, and people are watching it. The Union Government may have denied our request, but our protest to abolish the NEET Exam will never end." CM Stalin announced that they would approach the legal experts on this matter. Also, a meeting of all political parties of the state has been organised on April 9 at the Secretariat to discuss the issue of the NEET exam.

"In the next stage of our protest against NEET Exam, we will discuss with the legal experts to move on in the legal way. Also, a discussion with all legislative political party leaders will be held on 09-04-2025 evening at the Secretariat. I appeal to all our assembly political party leaders to attend the meeting. The Tamil Nadu government will surely make every effort to fulfil the dreams of students and parents," Stalin stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)