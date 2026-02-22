Tamil Nadu Unveils Groundbreaking Coastal Bioshield

The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled a pioneering coastal bioshield spanning nearly two kilometers in Cuddalore district. This initiative aims to protect villages like Akkaraikori, Singarathope, and Sonankuppam from rising sea levels and erosion threats.

The bioshield, covering 45 hectares and 300 meters wide, was announced by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests. It comprises 30,000 Palmyrah trees, 1,00,000 Casuarina seedlings, 28,000 mangrove saplings, and 2,000 resilient native species.

Positioned as a green guardian instead of a concrete barrier, this sustainable defense mechanism is part of the state's Green Tamil Nadu and Climate Change Mission. A similar project is currently being developed in Tuticorin, indicating the government's commitment to climate resilience.

