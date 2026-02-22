Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Groundbreaking Coastal Bioshield

Tamil Nadu has introduced a nearly 2 km coastal bioshield in Cuddalore to combat sea-level rise and erosion. The bioshield, part of the state's Green Tamil Nadu and Climate Change Mission, includes 1,28,000 diverse plants to protect nearby villages. A similar project is underway in Tuticorin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:53 IST
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled a pioneering coastal bioshield spanning nearly two kilometers in Cuddalore district. This initiative aims to protect villages like Akkaraikori, Singarathope, and Sonankuppam from rising sea levels and erosion threats.

The bioshield, covering 45 hectares and 300 meters wide, was announced by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests. It comprises 30,000 Palmyrah trees, 1,00,000 Casuarina seedlings, 28,000 mangrove saplings, and 2,000 resilient native species.

Positioned as a green guardian instead of a concrete barrier, this sustainable defense mechanism is part of the state's Green Tamil Nadu and Climate Change Mission. A similar project is currently being developed in Tuticorin, indicating the government's commitment to climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

