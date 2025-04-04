Leadership Shuffle: Karnataka Congress Awaits Decision

Speculations are rife within the Karnataka Congress as Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre emerge as candidates under consideration for the party's state unit president role.

With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in meetings in New Delhi, a decision seems forthcoming upon his return. Meanwhile, the possibility of a leadership change looms over the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), particularly with the current dual-role held by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

The party's adherence to its 'one man, one post' policy could pave the way for new leadership, as Jarkiholi promises support to any chosen candidate. As high command deliberations continue, the final verdict awaits Siddaramaiah's feedback from his capital meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)