Left Menu

Himachal Congress Rallies Against Allegations in Waqf Bill Row

The Himachal Pradesh Congress protested against BJP MP Anurag Thakur's allegations towards Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a Waqf Bill discussion in Parliament. State leaders called for Thakur's apology, claiming these accusations divert from larger issues like unemployment and inflation. Congress emphasized party workers' importance in their political success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:33 IST
Himachal Congress Rallies Against Allegations in Waqf Bill Row
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Party staged a protest on Friday in response to BJP MP Anurag Thakur's accusations against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. These remarks were made during a parliamentary discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, prompting Congress members to demand the comments be removed from official records.

The protest, led by state party chief Pratibha Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, took place near the Deputy Commissioner's office. Demonstrators demanded an apology from Thakur, accusing BJP of using baseless allegations to distract the public from pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.

Former Congress state chief Kuldeep Rathore emphasized the pivotal role of party workers in achieving electoral victories and insisted the government prioritize their well-being. The protest highlights the persistent tension between the BJP and Congress and reflects ongoing political dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025