Himachal Congress Rallies Against Allegations in Waqf Bill Row

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Party staged a protest on Friday in response to BJP MP Anurag Thakur's accusations against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. These remarks were made during a parliamentary discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, prompting Congress members to demand the comments be removed from official records.
The protest, led by state party chief Pratibha Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, took place near the Deputy Commissioner's office. Demonstrators demanded an apology from Thakur, accusing BJP of using baseless allegations to distract the public from pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.
Former Congress state chief Kuldeep Rathore emphasized the pivotal role of party workers in achieving electoral victories and insisted the government prioritize their well-being. The protest highlights the persistent tension between the BJP and Congress and reflects ongoing political dynamics in the region.
