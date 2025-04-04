Strengthening Ties: India and Sri Lanka's New Era of Cooperation
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake are expected to bolster ties with ten outcomes, focusing on defence, energy security, and digitalisation. The MoU on defence cooperation marks a significant step forward. India has provided substantial support to Sri Lanka during its economic recovery.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a significant development, India and Sri Lanka are poised to enhance bilateral relations with around ten outcomes, prominently featuring defence, energy security, and digitalisation. This follows extensive talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Arriving in Colombo after attending the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, Modi's visit underscores a focus on strengthening ties. Notably, the MoU on defence cooperation is set to redefine India-Sri Lanka relations, marking an upward trajectory since the Indian Peace Keeping Force's withdrawal 35 years ago.
The visit comes as Sri Lanka gradually recovers from a severe economic crisis with India's unprecedented assistance of USD 4.5 billion. Two key documents on debt restructuring and currency swap will be revealed post-discussion. High Commissioner Santosh Jha emphasized India's pivotal role in securing international support for Sri Lanka, lauding shared futures and regional cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Women Await BJP's Promised Financial Assistance
Delhi Boosts Financial Assistance for Senior Citizens
No financial assistance received from Centre till date for Wayanad landslide victims rehabilitation: Kerala CM.
PM Narendra Modi visits Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility in Nagpur.
PM Modi visits Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, pays tributes to RSS founder K B Hedgewar, and second RSS chief M S Golwalkar.