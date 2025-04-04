Strengthening Ties: India and Sri Lanka's New Era of Cooperation

In a significant development, India and Sri Lanka are poised to enhance bilateral relations with around ten outcomes, prominently featuring defence, energy security, and digitalisation. This follows extensive talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Arriving in Colombo after attending the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, Modi's visit underscores a focus on strengthening ties. Notably, the MoU on defence cooperation is set to redefine India-Sri Lanka relations, marking an upward trajectory since the Indian Peace Keeping Force's withdrawal 35 years ago.

The visit comes as Sri Lanka gradually recovers from a severe economic crisis with India's unprecedented assistance of USD 4.5 billion. Two key documents on debt restructuring and currency swap will be revealed post-discussion. High Commissioner Santosh Jha emphasized India's pivotal role in securing international support for Sri Lanka, lauding shared futures and regional cooperation.

