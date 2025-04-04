Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Sri Lanka's New Era of Cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake are expected to bolster ties with ten outcomes, focusing on defence, energy security, and digitalisation. The MoU on defence cooperation marks a significant step forward. India has provided substantial support to Sri Lanka during its economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:45 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Sri Lanka's New Era of Cooperation
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant development, India and Sri Lanka are poised to enhance bilateral relations with around ten outcomes, prominently featuring defence, energy security, and digitalisation. This follows extensive talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Arriving in Colombo after attending the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, Modi's visit underscores a focus on strengthening ties. Notably, the MoU on defence cooperation is set to redefine India-Sri Lanka relations, marking an upward trajectory since the Indian Peace Keeping Force's withdrawal 35 years ago.

The visit comes as Sri Lanka gradually recovers from a severe economic crisis with India's unprecedented assistance of USD 4.5 billion. Two key documents on debt restructuring and currency swap will be revealed post-discussion. High Commissioner Santosh Jha emphasized India's pivotal role in securing international support for Sri Lanka, lauding shared futures and regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025