Trade Tensions Escalate as U.S. and China Clash Over Tariffs

In a growing trade conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of making a strategic blunder in its response to the latest American tariffs. Beijing retaliated with tough countermeasures, imposing 34% additional duties on U.S. goods.

Expressing his disapproval, Trump took to his social media platform, declaring, "China played it wrong, they panicked - the one thing they cannot afford to do!" The situation marks a new phase in the trade war between these global economic powers.

The escalating tensions could have significant economic implications, spilling over into global markets as both nations hold firm on their trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)