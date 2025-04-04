Left Menu

Political Deception: AICC Member Falls for Fraud in Bihar

Congress leader Pravin Kushwaha was scammed by an imposter posing as an aide of Rahul Gandhi. He paid Rs. 2 lakh for a Bhihar assembly ticket and a party position, only to be duped. The fraudster, Rajat Malaan, was caught and handed over to the authorities.

Allegations of fraud have surfaced against Pravin Kushwaha, a Congress leader who was allegedly deceived after paying Rs 2 lakh to a person claiming to be an aide of Rahul Gandhi. The amount was supposedly for a ticket in the Bihar assembly polls and a senior party position.

Kushwaha, an AICC member, had been contacted by someone identifying as Kanishk Singh, who promised him political favors. The 'aide' requested Kushwaha to come to Delhi and deliver the cash at a Patna hotel. The money was handed to an accomplice, who then vanished.

The accused, Rajat Malaan, was apprehended by bystanders and subsequently arrested after a case was filed at the Gandhi Maidan police station. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

