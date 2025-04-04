Sajad Lone Supports Waqf Bill in J-K Assembly

Sajad Lone, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, declared the party's readiness to support any Waqf-related bill introduced in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. This stance comes amid backlash from the National Conference and its allies over a recently passed Waqf Bill in Parliament.

Following a meeting of National Conference legislators condemning the bill, Lone questioned the National Conference MPs' weak stance in Parliament. He remarked on their lackluster performance as 'apologetically servile' during the debate on the Waqf Bill.

Lone emphasized the unique status of Jammu and Kashmir as the only Muslim-majority region in India and urged the J-K parliamentarians to defend their constituents more vigorously. The statements arose amidst political tensions involving the transfer of 48 JKAS officers that the National Conference claims undermined governmental authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)