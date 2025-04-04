Left Menu

BJP-RHJM Coalition's Sweeping Victory in RHAC Elections

Guwahati | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:38 IST
BJP-RHJM Coalition's Sweeping Victory in RHAC Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The BJP-RHJM coalition is on course to retain control of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council after the election results counted on Friday signaled a sweeping victory. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the coalition secured a majority with 33 out of 36 seats.

While State Election Commission data initially reported the BJP's victory in three seats and 11 in the hands of Independent candidates, these Independents were candidates from BJP's ally, Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM), whose victories significantly contributed to the coalition's success.

Polling was conducted for 33 seats, excluding three decided uncontested. 69% of 4.46 lakh eligible voters cast their vote. Final official results are pending, but the count reflects a strong endorsement of NDA's policies, as highlighted by Sarma's celebratory remarks on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

