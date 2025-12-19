Left Menu

Czech Skiing Sensation: Jan Zabystran's Historic Victory in Val Gardena

Jan Zabystran made history by winning the Val Gardena super-G, becoming the first Czech male skier to win an Alpine World Cup race. Starting 29th, he took advantage of better conditions to surpass Swiss favorite Marco Odermatt. Odermatt extended his lead over Henrik Kristofferson, with more races ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:56 IST
Czech Skiing Sensation: Jan Zabystran's Historic Victory in Val Gardena

Jan Zabystran delivered a surprising victory over pre-race favorite Marco Odermatt in the Val Gardena super-G, marking a landmark win for Czech Alpine skiing.

The 27-year-old capitalized on improved light and a tail wind, finishing with a time of 1:24.86, besting Odermatt by 0.22 seconds.

Giovanni Franzoni secured third, while Odermatt maintained his overall World Cup lead, eyeing further victories in upcoming races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025