Czech Skiing Sensation: Jan Zabystran's Historic Victory in Val Gardena
Jan Zabystran made history by winning the Val Gardena super-G, becoming the first Czech male skier to win an Alpine World Cup race. Starting 29th, he took advantage of better conditions to surpass Swiss favorite Marco Odermatt. Odermatt extended his lead over Henrik Kristofferson, with more races ahead.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:56 IST
Jan Zabystran delivered a surprising victory over pre-race favorite Marco Odermatt in the Val Gardena super-G, marking a landmark win for Czech Alpine skiing.
The 27-year-old capitalized on improved light and a tail wind, finishing with a time of 1:24.86, besting Odermatt by 0.22 seconds.
Giovanni Franzoni secured third, while Odermatt maintained his overall World Cup lead, eyeing further victories in upcoming races.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Captaincy Shuffle: Shanaka at Helm for T20 World Cup
India's T20 Dilemma: Skipper's Form Under Scrutiny as World Cup Nears
Springboks Dominate 2025, Eye 2027 Rugby World Cup Glory
Marco Odermatt Secures 50th World Cup Victory: A New Chapter in Alpine Skiing
Unprecedented 2026 Sports Calendar: World Cup and More