Czech Skiing Sensation: Jan Zabystran's Historic Victory in Val Gardena

Jan Zabystran delivered a surprising victory over pre-race favorite Marco Odermatt in the Val Gardena super-G, marking a landmark win for Czech Alpine skiing.

The 27-year-old capitalized on improved light and a tail wind, finishing with a time of 1:24.86, besting Odermatt by 0.22 seconds.

Giovanni Franzoni secured third, while Odermatt maintained his overall World Cup lead, eyeing further victories in upcoming races.

(With inputs from agencies.)