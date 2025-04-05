Historic Welcome: PM Modi's Groundbreaking Visit to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Sri Lanka's Independence Square on Saturday, becoming the first foreign leader to be accorded such an honor.

Modi, who arrived from Bangkok after a BIMSTEC summit, engaged in talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, opening up a new chapter in India-Sri Lanka relations.

The discussions focused on defense cooperation, energy partnerships, and economic recovery, with both nations anticipated to unveil multiple agreements aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.

