Historic Welcome: PM Modi's Groundbreaking Visit to Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a grand ceremonial welcome in Sri Lanka, marking the first such honor for a foreign leader at Independence Square. Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation, especially in defense and energy, aiming for mutual prosperity.
Updated: 05-04-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Sri Lanka's Independence Square on Saturday, becoming the first foreign leader to be accorded such an honor.
Modi, who arrived from Bangkok after a BIMSTEC summit, engaged in talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, opening up a new chapter in India-Sri Lanka relations.
The discussions focused on defense cooperation, energy partnerships, and economic recovery, with both nations anticipated to unveil multiple agreements aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.
