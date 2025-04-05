Raj Thackeray Calls Off Marathi Agitation, Urges Focus on Advocacy

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has called on his party members to halt their agitation demanding the mandatory use of Marathi in banks and establishments across the state. According to an official MNS statement, Thackeray conveyed through a letter that the campaign had sufficiently raised awareness about the issue.

Thackeray expressed confidence that the state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will adhere to laws mandating the use of Marathi. He commented on Fadnavis's recent statement against taking the law into one's own hands, reaffirming MNS's stance against unlawfulness while emphasizing governmental responsibility in upholding the law.

Despite pausing the agitation, Thackeray urged party workers to maintain focus on the advocacy. His directive followed CM Fadnavis's warning against enforcing Marathi through unlawful means, directed at instances where MNS workers have confronted bank managers to advocate for the language's use.

