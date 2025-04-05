Left Menu

BJP Workers Clash Over Jail Mobile Jammer Issue

A group of BJP workers, led by MLA Vedavyas Kamath, stormed a district jail over mobile jammers affecting wide areas outside the prison. The confrontation escalated when officials failed to deactivate the jammers, leading to nearly 100 detentions and calls for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:09 IST
BJP Workers Clash Over Jail Mobile Jammer Issue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A large cohort of BJP workers, spearheaded by Mangaluru South Constituency MLA Vedavyas Kamath, caused chaos on Saturday as they surged into the district jail premises. The protest, incited by the installation of mobile jammers, resulted in nearly 100 detentions.

The jammers, meant to block mobile signals inside the prison, also impacted a 3-kilometer radius around the core city area, disrupting business operations and court communications. The workers, citing unresponsiveness from the jail authorities, took matters into their own hands despite police intervention.

In a statement to PTI, MLA Kamath criticized the jail authorities' inability to control inmates via other means, and vowed to demand accountability from higher authorities. He questioned the necessity of the jammer's setup when mobile phones were banned inside the prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025