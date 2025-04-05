BJP Workers Clash Over Jail Mobile Jammer Issue

A large cohort of BJP workers, spearheaded by Mangaluru South Constituency MLA Vedavyas Kamath, caused chaos on Saturday as they surged into the district jail premises. The protest, incited by the installation of mobile jammers, resulted in nearly 100 detentions.

The jammers, meant to block mobile signals inside the prison, also impacted a 3-kilometer radius around the core city area, disrupting business operations and court communications. The workers, citing unresponsiveness from the jail authorities, took matters into their own hands despite police intervention.

In a statement to PTI, MLA Kamath criticized the jail authorities' inability to control inmates via other means, and vowed to demand accountability from higher authorities. He questioned the necessity of the jammer's setup when mobile phones were banned inside the prison.

