Embarking on Unity: India's Naval Mission in the Indian Ocean
The Indian Navy's ship SAGAR commenced a month-long deployment in the southwest Indian Ocean, hosting crew from India and nine other countries. This mission aims to enhance maritime cooperation and includes the Africa India Key Maritime Exercise to strengthen regional security ties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant display of international maritime cooperation, Indian Navy's ship SAGAR set sail from Karwar, Karnataka, embarking on a month-long deployment in the southwestern Indian Ocean.
The mission involves officers from India and nine other countries and will host the Africa India Key Maritime Exercise (AIKEYME), fostering regional security collaboration.
Flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SAGAR aims to reinforce India's role as a security partner, enhancing maritime ties and ensuring regional peace and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
