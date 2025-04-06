Modi's Spiritual Visit Strengthens India-Sri Lanka Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, visited the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura on Sunday. The temple holds deep spiritual significance in the context of India-Sri Lanka civilizational relationships, serving as a potent symbol of peace and enlightenment.

During this spiritual journey, Modi paid homage and sought blessings, marking a humbling experience at one of Buddhism's revered sites. Following the visit, the leaders officiated the launch of two India-supported railway projects, contributing to enhanced connectivity within Sri Lanka.

The visit further solidified Indo-Sri Lankan ties with the signing of multiple agreements across defense, energy, and digitalization sectors, underscoring a pivotal moment in the strategic partnership, especially with the defense pact marking a significant milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)