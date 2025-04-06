Race for CPI(M) General Secretary: M A Baby vs. Ashok Dhawale

Tensions are rising within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) as the decision for the new general secretary looms. Former Kerala minister M A Baby is seen as a primary candidate, enjoying significant backing from the Politburo.

However, leaders from West Bengal are showing divided loyalties, with many advocating for All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale. Initially, Dhawale suggested Md Salim for the role, but Salim opted to continue focusing on West Bengal.

The outcome of this leadership battle will be decided post the formation of the new Central Committee and Politburo. Meanwhile, age-related turnover is expected as senior leaders like Brinda Karat and Prakash Karat are likely stepping down.

(With inputs from agencies.)