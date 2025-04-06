Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Accountability in Grievance Redressal

During a 'Janata Darshan' event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of public grievances, warning against negligence. Addressing around 200 people, Adityanath emphasized that any delays or hindrances must be swiftly addressed, with accountability measures in place to prevent administrative delays.

He assured attendees that each complaint would receive attention and highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to land encroachment and providing support for medical treatment. The Chief Minister stressed that eligible beneficiaries would receive aid under government welfare schemes and instructed officials to prepare hospital estimates for those needing medical aid.

Adityanath's statements underscored his commitment to efficient governance and accountability, with strict action promised against any negligence in the administration. His directives aim to reinforce trust in state welfare initiatives and ensure effective redressal mechanisms are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)