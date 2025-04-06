Punjab Farmer Leader Ends Hunger Strike Amid Government Appeals

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader from Punjab, concluded his prolonged hunger strike on Sunday. His protest, which began on November 26 last year, had aimed at securing a legal guarantee for minimum support prices for crops, a key demand among agitating farmers.

The decision to end the fast was made public during a significant farmer gathering called the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Fatehgarh Sahib district. This development occurred after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu urged Dallewal to cease his protest for the sake of his health and participate in constructive talks.

Union Minister Chouhan, proactively addressing the issue, reassured Dallewal of the government's commitment to continued dialogue with farmers. Meanwhile, calls for Dallewal to end his protest also came from farmer advocacy groups, emphasizing the importance of his leadership outside of hospital confines.

(With inputs from agencies.)