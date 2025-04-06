Left Menu

Punjab Farmer Leader Ends Hunger Strike Amid Government Appeals

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ended his hunger strike initiated on November 26 to demand agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee on minimum support prices. The decision followed appeals from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others, emphasizing continued government-farmer negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:37 IST
Punjab Farmer Leader Ends Hunger Strike Amid Government Appeals
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader from Punjab, concluded his prolonged hunger strike on Sunday. His protest, which began on November 26 last year, had aimed at securing a legal guarantee for minimum support prices for crops, a key demand among agitating farmers.

The decision to end the fast was made public during a significant farmer gathering called the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Fatehgarh Sahib district. This development occurred after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu urged Dallewal to cease his protest for the sake of his health and participate in constructive talks.

Union Minister Chouhan, proactively addressing the issue, reassured Dallewal of the government's commitment to continued dialogue with farmers. Meanwhile, calls for Dallewal to end his protest also came from farmer advocacy groups, emphasizing the importance of his leadership outside of hospital confines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025