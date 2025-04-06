BJP Launches Help Desks in Kerala to Bridge Welfare Schemes
The BJP in Kerala has announced the launch of help desks across all 14 districts to facilitate access to central government welfare schemes. Spearheaded by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the initiative aims to connect beneficiaries with schemes and resolve issues. Service activities will also be provided.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has initiated a plan to establish help desks in all 14 districts, targeting improved access to central welfare schemes for the populace. The announcement was made by the state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who unveiled the initiative's logo during the party's foundation day celebration at Mararji Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.
Projected to aid in connecting eligible candidates with government schemes, the help desks will be overseen by C Krishnakumar, the party's state general secretary. Set to become operational at district headquarters, these desks are designed to assist residents with various issues and ensure they benefit from Narendra Modi's governmental programs.
Chandrasekhar highlighted the party's vision, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' emphasizing equal development opportunities for all citizens and envisioning a progressive India through the progress of Kerala. Membership was granted to individuals from different fields during the event, highlighting the inclusivity of the initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajeev Chandrasekhar: New Hope for Kerala BJP
Rajeev Chandrasekhar: New BJP Kerala Chief with Mission for NDA Victory
Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Leadership Poised to Transform Kerala's Political Landscape
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to Lead BJP in Kerala
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Takes Helm as BJP's New State President