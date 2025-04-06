BJP Launches Help Desks in Kerala to Bridge Welfare Schemes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has initiated a plan to establish help desks in all 14 districts, targeting improved access to central welfare schemes for the populace. The announcement was made by the state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who unveiled the initiative's logo during the party's foundation day celebration at Mararji Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

Projected to aid in connecting eligible candidates with government schemes, the help desks will be overseen by C Krishnakumar, the party's state general secretary. Set to become operational at district headquarters, these desks are designed to assist residents with various issues and ensure they benefit from Narendra Modi's governmental programs.

Chandrasekhar highlighted the party's vision, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' emphasizing equal development opportunities for all citizens and envisioning a progressive India through the progress of Kerala. Membership was granted to individuals from different fields during the event, highlighting the inclusivity of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)