U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced on Sunday that the tariffs set by President Donald Trump will remain firmly in place for an unspecified duration, described as 'days and weeks.' This persistence is critical to the administration's stance on trade control.

In an unusual twist, Lutnick revealed that islands inhabited by penguins have been added to the list of territorially restricted zones. This measure prevents other countries from strategically using these areas as loopholes to sidestep the imposed tariffs.

Further emphasizing the administration's resolve, Lutnick asserted there's no delay in implementing these measures. The tariffs are intact and are designed to prevent foreign nations from leveraging alternate pathways to access U.S. markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)