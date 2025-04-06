British MPs Blocked: Israel Denies Entry in Controversial Move

Two British MPs from the Labour Party have returned to London after being denied entry into Israel. Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were on a fact-finding mission to the West Bank, only to be stopped at the border by Israeli authorities.

The Israeli embassy in Britain justified the refusal, alleging that the MPs had intentions to provoke anti-Israel sentiment. This incident is the latest in a series of similar actions by Israel against foreign dignitaries critical of its policies.

In a joint statement, the MPs expressed their astonishment at the decision, stressing the necessity for parliamentarians to observe the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories firsthand. The issue has resonated in the UK, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemning the treatment of the MPs.

