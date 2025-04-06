Left Menu

British MPs Blocked: Israel Denies Entry in Controversial Move

Two British Labour MPs, Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang, were denied entry to Israel during a West Bank fact-finding mission. The Israeli embassy cited their history of anti-Israel activities. They expressed dismay over the incident, emphasizing the importance of witnessing the realities in occupied territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:18 IST
British MPs Blocked: Israel Denies Entry in Controversial Move

Two British MPs from the Labour Party have returned to London after being denied entry into Israel. Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were on a fact-finding mission to the West Bank, only to be stopped at the border by Israeli authorities.

The Israeli embassy in Britain justified the refusal, alleging that the MPs had intentions to provoke anti-Israel sentiment. This incident is the latest in a series of similar actions by Israel against foreign dignitaries critical of its policies.

In a joint statement, the MPs expressed their astonishment at the decision, stressing the necessity for parliamentarians to observe the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories firsthand. The issue has resonated in the UK, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemning the treatment of the MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

