Gaza Crisis Intensifies Amid Israeli Strikes and Global Diplomacy
Israeli strikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 32 people, including women and children, amid escalating tensions. As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu heads to the US to meet President Trump, the humanitarian situation worsens. Anti-war protests flare within Gaza, highlighting deep-rooted regional and global political complexities.
In the latest escalation of the ongoing Gaza conflict, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 32 individuals, including women and children, local health officials reported. The strikes come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travels to the United States for discussions with President Donald Trump about the prolonged war.
After terminating a ceasefire with Hamas last month, Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza, executing air and ground operations to pressure the militant group into a new truce agreement. These actions, coupled with a blockade on essential supplies, have further strained the situation in the already aid-dependent region.
Amid the crisis, anti-war protests have surged in Gaza, and discontent has grown within Israel over the conflict's impact on hostages. Netanyahu's meeting with Trump aims to address these issues while also tackling new economic measures impacting Israel. The US administration has shown its support for Israel's military operations, despite rising humanitarian concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
