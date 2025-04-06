Left Menu

BJP Foundation Day: A Tribute to Service and Governance

On BJP's foundation day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated by hoisting the party flag at Gorakhnath Temple, expressing commitment to service and governance. Several leaders attended, recognizing the hard work that made BJP the world's largest political party. Events were held statewide, honoring founding figures and achievements under PM Modi.

On the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the party flag at Gorakhnath Temple's Hindu Sevashram building. The event, held on April 6, marked the party's 43rd anniversary, commemorating its establishment in 1980.

Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings to party workers, emphasizing the BJP's dedication to service, good governance, and public welfare. The celebratory ceremony attracted numerous significant figures, including MP Ravi Kishan and UP BJP Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh. Adityanath's message, shared on social media, highlighted the core sentiment of 'Nation first.'

Across the state, BJP workers organized celebration programs, paying tribute to party founders Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya. State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary praised the relentless efforts of millions of party workers. The party also highlighted achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, such as repealing Article 370 and initiating the Ayodhya temple construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

