BJP Foundation Day: A Tribute to Service and Governance

On the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the party flag at Gorakhnath Temple's Hindu Sevashram building. The event, held on April 6, marked the party's 43rd anniversary, commemorating its establishment in 1980.

Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings to party workers, emphasizing the BJP's dedication to service, good governance, and public welfare. The celebratory ceremony attracted numerous significant figures, including MP Ravi Kishan and UP BJP Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh. Adityanath's message, shared on social media, highlighted the core sentiment of 'Nation first.'

Across the state, BJP workers organized celebration programs, paying tribute to party founders Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya. State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary praised the relentless efforts of millions of party workers. The party also highlighted achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, such as repealing Article 370 and initiating the Ayodhya temple construction.

