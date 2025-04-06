Ram Navami Festivities in West Bengal: A Tapestry of Unity Amidst Political and Cultural Debates

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar has strongly criticized the TMC-led West Bengal government over its shifting posture regarding Ram Navami celebrations. Majumdar pointed out that while TMC initially downplayed the event's cultural significance in Bengal, they now embrace Ram as universally belonging to all. Additionally, he cautioned against what he termed 'Chunavi Hindus', accusing figures like Rahul Gandhi of adopting religious stances merely for electoral gains.

Majumdar's comments followed TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's participation in the Ram Navami procession, which also underscored communal harmony as Muslims joined the festivities. Ghosh emphasized the unity displayed, inviting the nation to observe West Bengal's model of co-existence, where different faiths come together in celebration and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, prominent BJP figures, including actor and leader Mithun Chakraborty, actively took part in a Ram Navami Yatra in Barasat. Similar processions across the state, including in Howrah and Purba Medinipur, saw large turnouts and enthusiastic participation as attendees chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', underscored by a peaceful message amidst rising national religious tensions.

