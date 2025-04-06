Left Menu

Ram Navami Festivities in West Bengal: A Tapestry of Unity Amidst Political and Cultural Debates

The Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal highlight unity amid political and cultural debates. Amidst BJP criticism of TMC's changing stance on cultural issues, communities come together, showcasing communal harmony. The event also witnessed political figures showing support and participation, reflecting on the festival's evolving significance in regional politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:46 IST
Ram Navami Festivities in West Bengal: A Tapestry of Unity Amidst Political and Cultural Debates
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar has strongly criticized the TMC-led West Bengal government over its shifting posture regarding Ram Navami celebrations. Majumdar pointed out that while TMC initially downplayed the event's cultural significance in Bengal, they now embrace Ram as universally belonging to all. Additionally, he cautioned against what he termed 'Chunavi Hindus', accusing figures like Rahul Gandhi of adopting religious stances merely for electoral gains.

Majumdar's comments followed TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's participation in the Ram Navami procession, which also underscored communal harmony as Muslims joined the festivities. Ghosh emphasized the unity displayed, inviting the nation to observe West Bengal's model of co-existence, where different faiths come together in celebration and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, prominent BJP figures, including actor and leader Mithun Chakraborty, actively took part in a Ram Navami Yatra in Barasat. Similar processions across the state, including in Howrah and Purba Medinipur, saw large turnouts and enthusiastic participation as attendees chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', underscored by a peaceful message amidst rising national religious tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025