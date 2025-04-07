MA Baby Elected as CPI(M) General Secretary: A New Era in Leadership

In a significant development at the 24th All India Party Congress, veteran leader MA Baby has been elected as CPI(M)'s general secretary. This marks him as the second leader from Kerala to hold the prestigious position, following the legacy of EMS Namboodiripad.

Baby's appointment comes after strong backing for All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale, with prominent leaders like Surya Kanta Mishra and Nilotpal Basu supporting Dhawale. Despite this, Baby emphasized unity within the party, urging members to collaborate for strengthening its influence.

Born in 1954, Baby has been a pivotal figure in Kerala politics, serving as an education minister and Rajya Sabha member. Known for his interest in music, cinema, and literature, Baby steps into the role after Yechury's passing, with the newly elected committee gearing up for future challenges.

