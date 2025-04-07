Left Menu

MA Baby Elected as CPI(M) General Secretary: A New Era in Leadership

MA Baby has been appointed as the new general secretary of the CPI(M) during its 24th All India Party Congress. Baby, a seasoned leader and former Kerala state minister, takes over after Sitaram Yechury's passing. Baby aims to strengthen the party by uniting its members and committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 07-04-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 08:53 IST
  • India

In a significant development at the 24th All India Party Congress, veteran leader MA Baby has been elected as CPI(M)'s general secretary. This marks him as the second leader from Kerala to hold the prestigious position, following the legacy of EMS Namboodiripad.

Baby's appointment comes after strong backing for All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale, with prominent leaders like Surya Kanta Mishra and Nilotpal Basu supporting Dhawale. Despite this, Baby emphasized unity within the party, urging members to collaborate for strengthening its influence.

Born in 1954, Baby has been a pivotal figure in Kerala politics, serving as an education minister and Rajya Sabha member. Known for his interest in music, cinema, and literature, Baby steps into the role after Yechury's passing, with the newly elected committee gearing up for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

