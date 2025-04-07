Global Chaos: Trump's Tariffs Shake Markets

Global markets were rocked following President Donald Trump's stern warning to foreign governments about hefty tariffs they must pay to lift the sweeping duties. Labeling the tariffs as 'medicine,' Trump reignited fears of a global recession with his harsh stance.

As Asian shares tumbled and U.S. stock futures fell, the international financial community braced for further uncertainty. Trump's unapologetic approach continues to unsettle investors, as world leaders scramble to mitigate the impact of tariffs that could rise as high as 50% this week.

While some countries are seeking last-minute negotiations, others remain baffled by Trump's tariff barrage. Economic experts express concern over the tariffs' potential to propel the world towards recession, as significant market sell-offs mirror investor apprehensions about the harsh economic climate ahead.

