Ukraine Eyes Groundbreaking Minerals Deal with U.S.
A Ukrainian delegation is set to visit the U.S. to negotiate a minerals deal. President Trump's administration has offered an expanded agreement, currently under review by Ukraine.
A Ukrainian delegation is scheduled to visit the United States early this week to hold talks regarding a minerals deal, as confirmed by a source familiar with the situation to Reuters on Monday.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a broader minerals agreement, which has been under consideration by Ukrainian officials in recent days.
The visit underscores the ongoing negotiations between the two nations and the potential for a significant economic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
