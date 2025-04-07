Left Menu

Ukraine Eyes Groundbreaking Minerals Deal with U.S.

A Ukrainian delegation is set to visit the U.S. to negotiate a minerals deal. President Trump's administration has offered an expanded agreement, currently under review by Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:22 IST
Ukraine Eyes Groundbreaking Minerals Deal with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian delegation is scheduled to visit the United States early this week to hold talks regarding a minerals deal, as confirmed by a source familiar with the situation to Reuters on Monday.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a broader minerals agreement, which has been under consideration by Ukrainian officials in recent days.

The visit underscores the ongoing negotiations between the two nations and the potential for a significant economic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025