Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes Bengal Government After Supreme Court Upholds Staff Dismissal

In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has leveled serious criticism against the West Bengal government. His comments follow the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a Calcutta High Court order that nullified the appointment of over 25,000 school staff by the School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet with the affected teachers, many of whom have been rendered jobless by the ruling. Yasmin Parveen, among those who lost their positions, expressed hope in the Chief Minister's ability to resolve the issues, stressing the need to reclaim their jobs after years of service.

The Supreme Court's judgment, delivered by a bench including Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, condemned the SSC's recruitment process as fraught with large-scale manipulations and fraud, deeming the selection irreparably compromised. The verdict was a response to the West Bengal government's challenge against a prior High Court ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)