Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes Bengal Government After Supreme Court Upholds Staff Dismissal
Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty criticizes the West Bengal government following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the cancellation of over 25,000 school staff appointments. The ruling, based on alleged fraud and manipulation, has left teachers devastated, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expected to address their concerns in upcoming meetings.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has leveled serious criticism against the West Bengal government. His comments follow the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a Calcutta High Court order that nullified the appointment of over 25,000 school staff by the School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet with the affected teachers, many of whom have been rendered jobless by the ruling. Yasmin Parveen, among those who lost their positions, expressed hope in the Chief Minister's ability to resolve the issues, stressing the need to reclaim their jobs after years of service.
The Supreme Court's judgment, delivered by a bench including Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, condemned the SSC's recruitment process as fraught with large-scale manipulations and fraud, deeming the selection irreparably compromised. The verdict was a response to the West Bengal government's challenge against a prior High Court ruling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Calcutta HC's Decision on SSC Recruitment Scam
Recruitment row: SC upholds Calcutta HC verdict invalidating appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal schools.
Fiery Protests Erupt Over SSC Recruitment Scandal
West Bengal's 2016 SSC Recruitment: A Supreme Court Blow
Recruitment row: SC says fresh selection process to be completed in West Bengal schools within three months