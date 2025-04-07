Left Menu

BJP MLA's Bicycle Protest Highlights Fuel Price Hikes

BJP legislator Surinder Kumar Bhagat cycled to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in protest of fuel price and e-bus fare increases imposed by the National Conference-led government. He criticized the government's contradictory policies and called for a rollback of the hikes, highlighting the burden on common people.

Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:03 IST
BJP legislator Surinder Kumar Bhagat made headlines when he chose to ride a bicycle to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday. His journey served as a protest against recent hikes in fuel prices and e-bus fares, introduced by the National Conference-led government.

Bhagat, representing the Marh assembly constituency, criticized the Union Territory government's policies, accusing them of misleading the public with promises of free bus rides for women, while simultaneously increasing petrol and diesel prices and e-bus fares. Holding placards in Hindi, Bhagat made his stance clear on the government's 'double standards.'

He demanded an urgent rollback of the price hikes, emphasizing the direct impact on ordinary citizens. The assembly session was later adjourned amid chaos, following a rejected motion to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

