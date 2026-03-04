Who Owns the Grounds Now? Police Seize Proclaimed Offenders' Properties in Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive move on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police seized the properties of Nazir Hussain and Bagh Hussain, two proclaimed offenders wanted in a criminal case in Samba district. The seizures were made under the directives of a local court as per Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to a police spokesperson, both men are facing a litany of charges, including under Sections 109 and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to attempt to murder and organized crime, as well as violations under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Despite the issuance of proclamation notices under Section 84 BNSS by the Samba police station last year, the duo failed to appear before the court. Consequently, a double-storey house belonging to Nazir Hussain and a 'kulla' house owned by Bagh Hussain in Rakh Barotian village have been attached as part of the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)