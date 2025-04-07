Left Menu

Merz Battles Political Turmoil Amid Rising Far-Right Support

Friedrich Merz, Germany's would-be Chancellor, faces political challenges as the far-right gains ground in polls. Amidst alarming financial market reactions, Merz focuses on restoring competitiveness in ongoing coalition talks. Potential concessions have sparked criticism, placing Merz's leadership and election promises under scrutiny.

Updated: 07-04-2025 16:20 IST
Friedrich Merz, the presumptive Chancellor of Germany, is maneuvering through increasingly turbulent political waters, aiming to reclaim control over an agenda skewed by the rise of the far-right.

The pressure is on Merz as Germany's main equity index plummeted in response to U.S. President Trump's tariffs, underlining the urgency for a government formation to restore economic stability.

With coalition talks underway, Merz pledges a return to competitiveness to soothe party unrest, amidst challenges following his unexpected election outcomes and criticism over key issues like migration and the economy.

