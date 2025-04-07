Merz Battles Political Turmoil Amid Rising Far-Right Support

Friedrich Merz, the presumptive Chancellor of Germany, is maneuvering through increasingly turbulent political waters, aiming to reclaim control over an agenda skewed by the rise of the far-right.

The pressure is on Merz as Germany's main equity index plummeted in response to U.S. President Trump's tariffs, underlining the urgency for a government formation to restore economic stability.

With coalition talks underway, Merz pledges a return to competitiveness to soothe party unrest, amidst challenges following his unexpected election outcomes and criticism over key issues like migration and the economy.

