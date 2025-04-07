Left Menu

Congress Seeks New Path in Historic Gujarat Meeting

The Indian National Congress, led by Pawan Khera, is set to hold a significant meeting in Gujarat on April 8-9. The event will discuss pressing national issues and challenges under BJP rule, with a focus on regaining public trust. Notable leaders and thousands of delegates will attend.

The Indian National Congress gathers in Gujarat on April 8-9, aiming to address critical national challenges and restore public confidence under BJP rule.

Led by Pawan Khera, Congress asserts that various societal groups feel deceived by the current government, creating an opportunity for the party to guide them towards hope.

The major sessions involve key leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with thousands of delegates, intending to chart a new course for the party and highlight issues from malnutrition to inflation.

