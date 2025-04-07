Congress Seeks New Path in Historic Gujarat Meeting
The Indian National Congress, led by Pawan Khera, is set to hold a significant meeting in Gujarat on April 8-9. The event will discuss pressing national issues and challenges under BJP rule, with a focus on regaining public trust. Notable leaders and thousands of delegates will attend.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian National Congress gathers in Gujarat on April 8-9, aiming to address critical national challenges and restore public confidence under BJP rule.
Led by Pawan Khera, Congress asserts that various societal groups feel deceived by the current government, creating an opportunity for the party to guide them towards hope.
The major sessions involve key leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with thousands of delegates, intending to chart a new course for the party and highlight issues from malnutrition to inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Gujarat
- Pawan Khera
- AICC
- CWC
- BJP
- Nyaypath
- democracy
- political session
- Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Never pushed for appointment of Sangh functionaries as PAs of ministers during BJP rule in K'taka: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar: New Hope for Kerala BJP
Caste Dynamics and Leadership Choices Shape Uttar Pradesh BJP's New Presidency
BJP MLA Faces Disciplinary Action for Criticizing Uttar Pradesh Government
Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Disregard for Freedom Fighters' Legacy