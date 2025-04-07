Call for Accountability in West Bengal: Education Sector in Turmoil

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of destroying the state's education system and demanding her imprisonment. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar asserted, "Mamata Banerjee has devastated West Bengal's educational structure, affecting future generations. Her responsibility in this spiral calls for her to be held accountable."

Majumdar further censured Banerjee and her administration for the dismissal of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff positions, alleging her complicity in shielding those implicated in corrupt practices. "Thousands have lost their jobs. Accountability rests on Mamata Banerjee and her Cabinet. Has she acknowledged the wrongdoing of her political affiliates? Her sincerity necessitates dismissing corrupt associates, yet her involvement compels her to protect them," Majumdar criticized.

Anticipating further actions, Majumdar announced a protest rally scheduled for April 16 to address the recruitment scam and press for Banerjee's resignation. The Supreme Court recently upheld the Calcutta High Court's verdict nullifying the appointment of thousands of teachers and staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission in 2016, citing widespread manipulations and fraud.

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, concluded that the entire selection process was irreparably compromised. "Manipulations and frauds on a large scale have irreversibly tainted the selection process, stripping its credibility," the bench remarked. Consequently, the apex court endorsed the termination of fraudulent appointments and mandated the repayment of received salaries.

This judicial decision followed a petition challenging the Calcutta High Court's April 2022 order to annul these controversial recruitments. The Supreme Court had reserved judgment on February 10 before delivering its decisive verdict. (ANI)

