Merz: Germany's Political Crossroad Amid Rising Far-Right

In the face of rising political and market pressure, Friedrich Merz, Germany's would-be chancellor, vowed to steer the focus back on economic competitiveness. This pledge comes amid concerns as the far-right equaled his conservatives in a poll, and financial markets reeled from Trump's tariffs.

Monday's negotiations, temporarily halted for deliberations with the outgoing SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz, highlighted coalition vulnerabilities. Merz's commitment aims to reassure anxious party members alarmed about potential concessions with coalition partners.

As Germany aligns with European interests, with significant debt ceilings cleared post-election, Merz's challenge is amplified by youth wing leaders urging action on key issues like migration and the economy. The coalition's swift conclusion is critical to avert governing with the far-right or, worse, snap elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)