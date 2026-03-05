China's Rare Earths Strategy: Boosting Global Competitiveness

On Thursday, China unveiled its strategy to fortify the competitiveness of its rare earths industry, a sector in which it holds a dominant global position. This plan is part of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan to propel growth in the next half-decade.

Given its status as the world's foremost producer of various critical minerals, essential for the ongoing energy transition, China is setting its sights on maintaining its global leadership. The country's plan includes measures to bolster and refine its export control systems over these vital resources.

As the global demand for minerals pivotal to renewable energy continues to surge, China's strategic move could have significant implications on international supply chains and market dynamics, reinforcing its influence in the rare earths market.

