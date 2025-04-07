U.S. Tariffs Trigger EU Countermeasures

The recent imposition of U.S. tariffs, affecting €380 billion worth of EU exports, has sparked swift reactions from the European Union. EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic informed reporters about the development during a press briefing on Monday.

According to Sefcovic, the European Commission rapidly compiled a list of countermeasures aimed at addressing the tariffs, and this list will be distributed to EU member states shortly. The urgency of the situation has expedited the decision-making process within the EU.

The decisive vote on the countermeasures is set for April 9. Once approved, the new duties on products will be enforced starting April 15, marking a significant escalation in transatlantic trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)