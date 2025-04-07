India and U.S. Push for Bilateral Trade Deal

In a significant move towards enhancing trade ties, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has discussed the swift conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The dialogue underscores the critical role this agreement plays in strengthening economic collaborations between the two nations.

Jaishankar communicated the importance of this trade pact on social media platform X, highlighting a shared commitment with Rubio to prioritize these negotiations. Both leaders acknowledge the potential economic benefits and strategic advantages this deal could leverage.

The conversation marks a positive step towards closer economic relations, aiming to facilitate smoother trade operations and mutual growth. The anticipation around the trade agreement underscores its potential impact on global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)