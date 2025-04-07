Left Menu

Unyielding Sacrifice: Combating Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with bereaved families of police personnel and others impacted by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Although significant progress is noted in combating the threat, Shah emphasized the mission's incompleteness as terror remains unresolved. Compassionate appointments were offered to families of martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:28 IST
On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged the unyielding sacrifices of police personnel and civilians during his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Despite substantial progress under the Modi administration, Shah asserted that terrorism has yet to be fully eradicated, indicating that the mission remains unfinished.

Meeting with families of those affected by the scourge of terrorism, Shah expressed deep gratitude, offering nine compassionate appointments to kin of the deceased. In particular, he pledged support for 12-year-old Yuvraj Singh, son of a martyred policeman, promising a future job upon his adulthood.

The minister, accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to support the families of martyrs. Shah emphasized that while words can't ease their pain, the bravery of their loved ones continues to inspire the nation's fight against terror.

