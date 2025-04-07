Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Ties: INS Sahyadri Visits Colombo

The Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri arrived in Colombo, enhancing India-Sri Lanka maritime ties. The visit underscores mutual cooperation under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR vision. This marks a key moment of regional collaboration, with joint exercises boosting interoperability between naval forces of India and New Zealand.

The Indian Navy's warship, INS Sahyadri, has docked in Colombo, signaling a strengthening of maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, according to officials.

Naval personnel from both countries will work together in knowledge-sharing and joint activities to boost operational synergy, reflecting a long-standing partnership and furthering cooperation under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision MAHASAGAR.

During a previous visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated this vision to promote growth and security for the Global South.

The visit represents a significant moment in fostering regional cooperation, reinforcing commitments to maritime security. Similarly, INS Tarkash engaged in PASSEX drills with the Royal New Zealand Navy, enhancing maritime cooperation and regional stability.

