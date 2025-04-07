Strengthening Maritime Ties: INS Sahyadri Visits Colombo
The Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri arrived in Colombo, enhancing India-Sri Lanka maritime ties. The visit underscores mutual cooperation under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR vision. This marks a key moment of regional collaboration, with joint exercises boosting interoperability between naval forces of India and New Zealand.
The Indian Navy's warship, INS Sahyadri, has docked in Colombo, signaling a strengthening of maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, according to officials.
Naval personnel from both countries will work together in knowledge-sharing and joint activities to boost operational synergy, reflecting a long-standing partnership and furthering cooperation under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision MAHASAGAR.
During a previous visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated this vision to promote growth and security for the Global South.
The visit represents a significant moment in fostering regional cooperation, reinforcing commitments to maritime security. Similarly, INS Tarkash engaged in PASSEX drills with the Royal New Zealand Navy, enhancing maritime cooperation and regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
