Strengthening Maritime Ties: INS Sahyadri Visits Colombo

The Indian Navy's warship, INS Sahyadri, has docked in Colombo, signaling a strengthening of maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, according to officials.

Naval personnel from both countries will work together in knowledge-sharing and joint activities to boost operational synergy, reflecting a long-standing partnership and furthering cooperation under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision MAHASAGAR.

During a previous visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated this vision to promote growth and security for the Global South.

The visit represents a significant moment in fostering regional cooperation, reinforcing commitments to maritime security. Similarly, INS Tarkash engaged in PASSEX drills with the Royal New Zealand Navy, enhancing maritime cooperation and regional stability.

