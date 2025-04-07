Outrage in Kryvyi Rih: A City Mourns Amid Ceasefire Hopes
The city of Kryvyi Rih mourns the loss of 20 lives, including children, following a Russian missile strike. As Ukraine consents to a ceasefire proposed by the U.S., negotiations with Russia continue. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks advanced air defense systems, and potential mineral deals with the U.S. are explored.
The city of Kryvyi Rih was engulfed in anger and grief as it held funerals for the victims of a Russian missile strike that claimed 20 lives, including nine children. Children were playing in a park when the missile struck, resulting in widespread injuries and devastation.
Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire proposed by Washington; however, Russia remains in negotiations over the terms of a truce. President Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for advanced U.S. missile defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities from such attacks.
Discussions also include a potential mineral resources deal with the U.S., which could bolster Ukraine's military support. Despite slowing Russian progress, tensions persist, highlighting the urgency for a resolution as both sides prepare for a renewed offensive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
