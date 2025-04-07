Left Menu

Outrage in Kryvyi Rih: A City Mourns Amid Ceasefire Hopes

The city of Kryvyi Rih mourns the loss of 20 lives, including children, following a Russian missile strike. As Ukraine consents to a ceasefire proposed by the U.S., negotiations with Russia continue. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks advanced air defense systems, and potential mineral deals with the U.S. are explored.

Updated: 07-04-2025 21:05 IST
The city of Kryvyi Rih was engulfed in anger and grief as it held funerals for the victims of a Russian missile strike that claimed 20 lives, including nine children. Children were playing in a park when the missile struck, resulting in widespread injuries and devastation.

Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire proposed by Washington; however, Russia remains in negotiations over the terms of a truce. President Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for advanced U.S. missile defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities from such attacks.

Discussions also include a potential mineral resources deal with the U.S., which could bolster Ukraine's military support. Despite slowing Russian progress, tensions persist, highlighting the urgency for a resolution as both sides prepare for a renewed offensive.

