Union Home Minister Backs MNF's Return in Mizoram
Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed encouragement for MNF to form the next government in Mizoram. Despite being part of the BJP-led NEDA, MNF does not work with BJP in Mizoram. The state is currently governed by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).
Mizoram's political landscape might witness a shift as Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga reveals Union Home Minister Amit Shah's implicit support for the party's return to power. Shah reportedly urged Zoramthanga to mobilize grassroots efforts during a meeting in March in Mizoram.
The MNF, an ally of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the NDA at the center, operates independently in Mizoram where the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) currently governs. Zoramthanga acknowledged that the ZPM, under Chief Minister Lalduhoma, is still acclimating to governance responsibilities.
The MNF ended a decade-long Congress rule in 2018, but saw a setback with the ZPM's 2023 assembly election victory. Amit Shah's encouragement signals possible political recalibration in the northeastern state, impacting its current administration and regional alliances.
